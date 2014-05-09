see our solutions

Effective solutions for Agriculture Marketers

Identify Your Target

Whether you’re looking for geo-based targeting or broad reach, crop or livestock, we have you covered with a powerful portfolio of market-leading brands. With an audience of over 2 million ag producers we can effectively help you reach the specific audience you want.

Activate Your Campaign

We work alongside customers to understand their marketing objectives and success metrics. Armed with this knowledge, we help tailor campaigns to deliver effective results. There’s good reason why the most effective agri-marketers have long turned to Penton Agriculture as their strategic marketing partner.

Engage with Ag Producers

As a marketer you know the importance of live interaction with customers and prospects. It’s a critical component of a balanced integrated marketing plan. With world-class ag events we make it easy for your sales organization to have quality face time with the largest growers in nation.

The Power of our Network

Farm Progress has been the most trusted partner of ag marketers for 100+ years. This is the result of offering marketers the best tools to succeed including 20+ highly respected local and national brands, award-winning content, leading ag events, broadcast, print, digital, deep database and best-in-class marketing solutions. And if that’s not enough, add in good people who know how to balance innovation with tradition. This is who we are.

Marketing Insights

 Marketing Super Heros

Marketing Super Heros

You’re charged with being the “marketing super hero.” Exhibiting at events and your sales staff are great 1:1 engagement tools. When you can’t meet or draw all of your [...]

 Would You Prank It?

Would You Prank It?

Prank = Buzz We usually concentrate on authenticity and honesty in our marketing. Jaguar took a different approach and it’s benefiting them with scores of brand impressions. Would you do [...]

 Snapchat As a Marketing Tool

Snapchat As a Marketing Tool

Snapchat on the marketing horizon. Real, authentic, spontaneous, unedited, now. Snapchat is attracting more users and marketers find it to be a developing marketing tool – ephemeral but in the [...]

